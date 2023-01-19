One person was killed and dozens injured in a stampede in front of the Gulf Cup final stadium in Iraq which led to the Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani announcing that the 25th Gulf Cup final match will be canceled or moved to a neutral country if the stampede continues in front of the stadium.

Today, an Iraqi medical source reported that a death and 60 injuries were recorded among the fans as a result of the stampede in the vicinity of the Palm Stem Stadium in Basra, reports Al-Rai daily.

The source told the Iraqi News Agency, “The stampede between the fans in the vicinity of the stadium in Basra Governorate led to the death of one person and the injury of 60 people.” The source added, “There are critical cases among the injured.”

Today, the sports city in Basra is witnessing the Iraqi national team’s match against the Oman national team in the final of the 25th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which started on the sixth of this month with the participation of eight teams: Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, the Emirates and Yemen.

Today, the Ministry of the Interior issued an appeal to the fans of the 25th Gulf Championship final, calling on citizens to adhere to the regulations and instructions issued by the security forces.

The Director of Information and Public Relations in the Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “Citizens in Basra should not go to the stadium unless they have tickets for the match.”

He added, “The numbers of the fans are very large, and we do not want there to be cases of suffocation, and the pressure will be doubled on the security forces,” calling on the fans to “commit to the organization and instructions issued by the security forces, and it is possible to watch the match in public places.”