After water consumption continued to outperform production since the beginning of this month, production has now returned to outperform consumption, even if by a small difference, with the start of the countdown to the end of the peak season.

Informed sources at the Ministry of Electricity and Water told a local Arabic daily that the rise in consumption in relation to production at the beginning of the month usually occurs on most days of the high summer season, as the difference on some days exceeded 35 million gallons, which was used to cover the strategic stockpile.

The sources pointed out that the increase in consumption over production of water is due to the high rate of consumption per capita in the country due to the heat, as well due to dust storms in which water is consumed significantly, apart from the losses in the network.