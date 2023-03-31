The Sri Lankan embassy has raised the prices of recruiting contracts for direct domestic workers through the employer to 476 dinars, in contradiction of the Ministry of Commerce’s decision, which previously set the value at 350 dinars, Arabic daily Al Qabas reported

According to an embassy circular, the concerned person must ratify the employment contract with the embassy. Bassam al-Shammari, a specialist in domestic workers’ affairs, told Al-Qabas that the cost of domestic worker contracts from Sri Lanka is about 500 dinars through agents, in addition to the price of insurance and travel costs.