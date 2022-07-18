After several complaints from citizens regarding the high fees for signing contracts for the recruitment of domestic workers from his country, the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Kuwait, HE Othman Jowhar said his country has reduced the fees for signing contracts for the recruitment of domestic workers to between 230 dinars and 245 dinars instead of 475 dinars.

Ambassador Jowhar explained, in a statement to a local Arabic daily, that these fees are for individual contracts for sponsors only, and not for contracts issued through approved labor offices in Kuwait, in which the price set by Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce is 890 dinars.

He reminded those concerned that the embassy does not use the K-net payment system and the fees are received in cash only.

He added that about 30,000 labor contracts from his country were completed at the embassy over the past six months.