Spotlynx Company from Romania in collaboration with the Romanian Embassy hosted a tourism event titled “Discover Romania”, during which the Romanian Ambassador H.E Mugurel Stanescu expressed his gratitude to all the attendees.

In addition to the esteemed presence of these travel agencies, high-profile figures such as Ms. Mariam Al Kandari, Vice President of the Kuwait Traveller Association, and renowned travel influencer Ms. Noura Khan were also in attendance.

The highlight of the event was the captivating presentation that provided the attendees with comprehensive insights into the hidden gems of Romania. The guests were astounded to discover enchanting destinations such as Dracula’s Castle, the Salt Mines, the splendor of Danube Delta, the rejuvenating Balneotherapy treatments available in Romania, and many other extraordinary places that could be explored during a tour trip to Romania.