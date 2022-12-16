The Ahmadi security patrol arrested a sports car driver who appeared in a video clip while driving recklessly in Wafra. Based on the report, after netizens circulated a clip of a sports car driver performing reckless acts in the area on social media, exposing his life and the lives of others to danger, the driver of the sports car was monitored and located. Security officers apprehended the driver who committed violations of recklessness, failure to put plates and stickers, and damage to the car’s paint. The driver was summoned and referred to the competent authority.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

