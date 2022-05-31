The Director of the Central Agency for Information Technology (CIAT) Haya Al-Wadaani stressed on Monday, the importance of speeding up efforts to implement the (Smart Government) project and digital transformation to benefit society.

In a speech delivered in the opening of (Microsoft Smart Government Summit 2022), she said that any delay in transforming into digital government would affect the economical and development plans at all levels.

Application of digital transformation will benefit many ongoing projects and initiatives carried by the (CIAT) and (Microsoft) such as the (Center of Excellence for Cloud Computing), Al-Wadaani explained.

On his part, Director General of (Microsoft) Alaoudin Kareem to KUNA that this conference aims to participate with government bodies the latest technologies and developments that supports the digital shifting. He said that the event aims to share the successes achieved by many government agencies during the past three years, especially in the field of electronic serves, and discuss the latest developments and technologies that can be applied in the next stage effectively and quickly.

On another hand, Deputy Director-General of the Central Agency for Information Technology, Dr. Ammar Al-Husseini, told KUNA that the authority announced the submission of a new initiative called “Massar” to government agencies in order to develop a road map to help them in digital transformation according to a timetable for each party.

He explained that “Massar” initiative, targets 30 government agencies during the next six months, and includes workshops to identify priorities, interests and specializations of concerned agencies. The initiative aims to increase the effectiveness and productivity of government agencies and services, to serves citizens and residents in a better way.

The conference was opened under the patronage of the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Rana Al-Faris. – KUNA