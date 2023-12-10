In an effort to combat cancer, health specialists have highlighted the need for concerted efforts to promote health awareness, particularly in relation to early detection of the disease. These efforts were discussed during the launch of an awareness campaign for youth and children’s cancers, under the slogan “We are with you,” at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

The event was attended by Musaed Al-Zamil, the Assistant Secretary-General for the Arts and Literature Sector at the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters. According to statistics from the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, approximately 540 cancer cases, accounting for 20% of the annual diagnoses, occur in individuals under the age of 40. This alarming percentage highlights the significance of addressing cancer-related risks and educating young people accordingly.

Dr. Hessa Al-Shaheen, a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board of the campaign, expressed appreciation for the campaign’s partnership strategy, which ensures the dissemination of accurate information by a team of specialized doctors. She highlighted the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders to effectively communicate with the campaign’s target audience regarding youth and children’s cancers.

Dr. Maryam Al-Otaibi, the initiative’s responsible official and a consultant oncologist, emphasized the need for the campaign, stating that the 20% rate of cancer cases among individuals under 40 years old should not be overlooked. The campaign aims to educate young people about risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing cancer, such as smoking.

Al-Otaibi further explained that the campaign’s goal is to overcome the fear that prevents young men and women from seeking medical advice when experiencing unusual symptoms. Fear of a potential cancer diagnosis often leads to delayed treatment and missed opportunities for early detection, thus reducing the chances of a successful recovery.