Search efforts for the special education student, who went missing for nine hours sparked concern and a security and educational alert, culminated in finding him in good health at Al-Qadisiyah Sports Club.

The student’s uncle told Al-Rai that “his nephew, who is 16 years old, has special needs and is studying in the eleventh grade at Al Raja Private High School in the Hawalli area, reports Al-Rai daily.

He disappeared since the second period (approximately nine o’clock in the morning) and left school without anyone knowing about him until the end of school day, when the bus driver who was taking him to his home in the Sabahiya area arrived, he was surprised by his disappearance and informed the officials in the school administration.

The student’s uncle added, “The presence of the Minister of Education, the ministry’s officials, and the security men gave us hope and courage to live the ordeal, as it contributed to finding him (around six o’clock in the evening), in good health. We thank everyone who contributed to finding him and all those who showed their concern.”

For its part, the General Department of Security Relations and Media in the Ministry of Interior issued a statement in which it indicated that cooperation between the Ministries of Interior and Education resulted in finding the missing student, as security men went to the school and by unloading surveillance cameras, it was found that he had left the school in the direction of one of the nearby locations and while following his track, his family was called and the they were informed of his possible whereabouts.

After finding the student he was reunited with his family.