The Department of Special Education Schools has informed parents of the students of the need to bring their children to their schools because there are no buses to transport them.

Informed sources revealed to Al-Anba that the students’ parents had received messages stating that the administration was unable to provide “buses” to transport their children for matters beyond its control, calling for their cooperation with the administration in this regard.

The parents expressed their deep regret for this procedure, especially since there are many of them have commitments and are working parents, and they were surprised at the same time that the transport buses that were operating during the first semester stopped.

Parents called on the Minister of Education to intervene and find a solution to this problem that they suffer from, especially since their children have special needs and need care and attention in the transportation process.