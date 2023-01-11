The publisher of Prince Harry’s memoirs titled “Spear”, or “The Reserve”, have become the fastest-selling non-fiction book in Britain, having sold 400,000 copies so far in print, electronic and audio.

“We always knew this book would be a hit, but it exceeded even our wildest expectations,” Larry Finley, managing director of Transworld Publishers Penguin Random House, said in a statement, reports Al-Rai daily.

“As far as we know, the only publications that sold more on their first day were those starring the other Harry Potter,” he added. The publisher stated that this was based on UK sales.

Prince Harry’s memoirs, whose Spanish-language version accidentally went up for sale earlier than planned, officially went on sale Tuesday, as eager readers took to bookstores to get their copy of the memoir containing information about the British royal family.

The memoirs attracted worldwide attention for its revelations of Harry’s accusations against his father, King Charles, his stepmother, Camilla, and his older brother, Prince William.