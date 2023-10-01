At least 13 people have died in a fire at a nightclub in the south-eastern city of Murcia, Spanish authorities say.
The blaze broke out in the popular Teatre nightclub, in the Atalayas area, at around 06:00 local time (04:00 GMT).
Video shared online shows flames raging above the building and thick, dark smoke pouring out of its windows.
Emergency services are looking for people who are missing and were in the premises at the time. They have warned the number of victims could still rise.
Firefighters finally managed to enter the building at around 08:00 and discovered four bodies, then two others around 40 minutes later. They continued to find bodies as they searched the building.
Four people are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation, and a local sports venue is being used to provide counselling for those affected.
Murcia town hall said it deeply regretted the accident and offered condolences to those affected.
“We are devastated,” Murcia Mayor Jose Ballesta said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.
Source: BBC