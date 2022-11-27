FIFA World Cup 2022, Spain vs Germany Live: Minutes after coming on from the bench, Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead against Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium

Minutes after coming on from the bench, Alvaro Morata put Spain ahead against Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium. However, Niclas Fullkrug who also came on as a second-half substitute, equalised for Germany to put the game wide open heading into the final 10 minutes. Joshua Kimmich came close to open the scoring in the second-half as his shot was saved by Spain’s goalkeeper, Unai Simon. Dani Olmo had forced an early save from Manuel Neuer, who looked a bit flustered in the first-half, made a sharp save to evit the opener. Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger had the ball in the net for Germany but his goal was ruled out due to an offside.

La Roja hammered Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, but now face a different test against the wounded Germans, who surprisingly went down 1-2 to Japan in their opening fixture. Hansi Flick’s side could blow their Round of 16 chances if they lose to Spain. Germany had also crashed out in the group stage at the last World Cup in 2018 in Russia. Luis Enrique’s Spain, however, will all but seal qualification with a win tonight.