THE TIMES KUWAIT REPORT

Spanish Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Miguel Moro Aguilar held a grand reception on 12 October at the St. Regis hotel to mark Spanish National Day. The event was attended by Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign minister for European Affairs, Sadiq Marafi, who was the chief guest, as well as a large gathering of diplomats, businessmen, professionals, Spanish citizens and friends of Spain.

In his address to the gathering, Ambassador Aguilar pointed out that it was always necessary to highlight this important occasion as it helps people to remember where Spaniards came from and the long road down history to the current point.

Spain, he said, was one of the oldest nation-states in the world, with more than five centuries of common, fruitful existence; a nation with deep historic links with the Spanish American countries, and with some Asian and African ones as well. The result was a culturally rich, vibrant community of nations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean and beyond.

The ambassador added that in their long History, the Arab legacy was not only part of their heritage, but it was also present in many aspects of their Spanish identity. He pointed out that many pages had been written by historians about the period of the Arabs in the Spanish Al Andalus, as well as about the flourishing periods of coexistence and tolerance among the so-called three cultures in the XI or XII centuries, in cities such as Toledo or Cordoba, the Arab Kurtuba. He said that the Spaniards were very proud of those pages of their history and they vindicate nowadays their value and meaning.

Ambassador Aguilar also stressed that his country “plays an active role in the global battle against climate change, and was ready to cooperate with Kuwait and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries in confronting environmental challenges.”

He also underlined the strength of relations between the European Union and Kuwait at a time when Spain assumed the presidency of the Council for a period of six months. He pointed out that Spain was trying to give a boost to relations between the European Union, Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. The recent ministerial conference between the European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Oman, is a testimony to that initiative

He also spoke on the visit last week by the European Union’s Special Envoy to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and to Kuwait, and the recent approval last September of some of the more open visa regulations for the Schengen Area for Kuwaitis.

The Spanish ambassador revealed that within two weeks Kuwait Airways would commence a new direct flight from Kuwait to Barcelona. The airline has been flying direct to Madrid since last year and is now connecting the two capitals for the first time in nearly 40 years. He noted that direct flights were a real distinctive feature in the relations between the two countries and would contribute decisively to enhancing their already excellent tourism numbers.

Ambassador Aguilar also spoke about the recent terrible flare up of deadly violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the utterly condemnable attack on civilians. We believe that there is no alternative to a return, sooner or later (the later the worse, as it will only bring more pain and suffering), to some horizon and prospects for a peaceful solution among the parties based on the international parameters and the relevant UN resolutions.

The terrible events unfolding in various parts of the world, such as the war in Ukraine lasting already too long or, as we see once again, those happening here in the Middle East or in Africa, remind us, once again that international dynamics in recent years are indeed on a wrong path and that we cannot ignore the festering conflicts, thinking that they will just vanish or fade away, as by magic.

There is no reasonable alternative, than a return to a multilateral rules-based order, where international law and the principles of the UN Charter prevail over the ‘jungle law’ and the fierce competition amongst nations, which is an old recipe for disaster as mother history consistently teaches us. These are principles and values that we share with Kuwait, a country with which we already enjoy a fluid cooperation in the international fora.

He also took the opportunity to congratulate Kuwait on its election earlier this week to the UN Human Rights Council.