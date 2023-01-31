SpaceX announced it provides Nigeria’s access to the services of the Starlink Internet network, to be the first country to receive the company’s services on the African continent.

“Starlink is now available in Nigeria, the first African country to receive the service,” the company said in a statement on Twitter, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Starlink project aims to launch thousands of small satellites to cover most regions of the globe with high-speed internet.

The implementation of this project began on February 22, 2018, and the first 60 satellites of this system were launched last May.