The American company, Vast, in cooperation with SpaceX, plans to launch the world’s first commercial manned space station in 2025.

According to the published information, the “Falcon-9” heavy transport rocket produced by SpaceX will carry this station, which will be called “Haven-1” (the sanctuary), to its orbit in space. After that, it will dock with a larger unit of the Vast-1 station, which is currently under development. The total length of the complete station is about 100 metres, reports Al-Rai daily.

“Vast is pleased to be embarking on the journey with the launch of the world’s first commercial space station, Haven-1, and its first crew, Vast-1,” said Jed McCaleb, general manager of Vast Corporation.

The two companies plan to use SpaceX’s “Crew Dragon” vehicles to transport astronauts to the commercial space station, who can spend no more than 30 days there.