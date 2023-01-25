SpaceX completed a major test of its latest Starship rocket system on Monday, bringing it one step closer to the tall rocket’s first orbital launch attempt.

The Starship 24 prototype, which was mounted on the Super Heavy Booster 7, was fueled at SpaceX’s Starbase test site in Texas in a test known as “the wet dress rehearsal,” reports Al-Rai daily quoting Chinese news agency Xinhua.

“This was the first time the vehicle and booster were loaded with over 10 million pounds of propellant,” SpaceX said in a tweet.

The test will help validate the complete launch countdown sequence, as well as the performance of Starship and the orbital plate for flight-like operations, according to the company.

The “wet dress rehearsal” was one of the final milestones for the spacecraft before SpaceX attempted to launch it into orbit. SpaceX is developing a Starship to transport people and cargo to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

NASA chose the vehicle to be the first manned vehicle to land on the moon as part of its Artemis program.