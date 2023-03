A magnitude-5.4 earthquake, Richter scale, struck in Hatay province, south Turkiye, on Sunday. The epicenter was located 39.5 km. deep in Iskenderun bay, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported.

The total number of quakes and aftershocks spiked to 13,000 since the deadly magnitude-7.7 earthquake which devastated south Turkiye and north Syria on February 6.

Source: KUNA