The South African Embassy celebrated its Freedom Day, during which the South African Ambassador, Dr. Manelisi Genge, emphasized the friendly and strong diplomatic relations between his country and Kuwait. He stated that the two countries’ trade relations have shown a steady increase over the years, with significant opportunities for further growth in various sectors of their economies.

The Kuwaiti Minister of Education and Higher Education and Research, Hamad Abdulwahab Al-Ammar Al-Duwaihi, and several heads of diplomatic missions also attended the event.

Ambassador Dr Genge added that Kuwait and South Africa have signed an agreement to establish a joint committee for cooperation, which is expected to launch in South Africa in 2023. The two countries have also signed a number of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding, along with negotiations that are underway in the fields of agriculture, education, and tourism.

Dr. Genge reiterated that Kuwait has become an important market for high-quality South African food products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, chilled meats, juices, spices, dairy products, grains, and more.

These products are available in Lulu Hypermarket, cooperative societies, and other retail outlets in Kuwait. He revealed that some of South Africa’s most important exports to Kuwait include live animals, animal products, fresh fruits and vegetables, plant products, and mineral products.

Recently, South African authorities completed the preparation of the “Guidelines for Exporting Live Animals by Sea”, by creating a favorable environment for exporting livestock to Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

South Africa is one of the emerging markets due to its highly developed global economic infrastructure, which attracts foreign investors. He concluded by expressing his optimism in continuous development of bilateral relations between the countries.