Ambassador of South Africa H.E. Manelisi Genge visited The Times Kuwait office and met with Managing Editor Reaven D’Souza last week. Several issues pertaining to the present regional developments were discussed. Ambassador Genge also highlighted his country’s strong relations with Kuwait and intent to further develop these ties through exchange of high ranking visits.





Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait