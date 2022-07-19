The Director of the Information Systems Center Department and the spokesman for the Ministry of Works, Eng Ahmed Al-Saleh, said insufficient budget and the length of the documentary cycle are among the most prominent problems facing the Ministry and pointed to the need to provide an adequate budget and a sound documentary cycle to ensure contracts are signed and completed on time.

Eng Al-Saleh told a local Arabic daily that the “construction projects” sector in the ministry has on its hand 20 agreements most of which are almost 90% completed, and 12 contracts are under implementation by international and local contractors.

He stated that the completion rate of the new airport terminal Building 2 project exceeded 62%, while the completion rate of the Maternity Hospital project has gone past 67% and added the ministry’s maintenance sector is in the process of floating 12 contracts and agreements to develop the sewage system in the country during the coming period.

He added that the ministry supplies treated water to farms to support the food security system, and that the ministry supports the country’s national product by supplying treated water for agricultural projects and oil extraction. He added, the ministry supplies the oil sector with 60,000 cubic meters of treated water per day.