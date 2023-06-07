The decision by the Ministry of Education to install fingerprint attendance devices in government schools has drawn mixed reactions and some tend to support the idea while others say it will put obstacles in the smooth working of the schools.

This comes amid reports that the ministry has signed contracts for the supply, installation and operation of fingerprint devices to mark the attendance of employees in government schools, which are expected to start working during the next academic year 2023/2024, reports Al-Rai daily.

The daily added, the employees remain divided between supporters and opponents of the idea of having fingerprints attendance in schools.

The Al-Jahra Educational zone said the supporters and opponents of this decision had their views on the reasons that prompted them to take their respective positions, as some emphasized that the adoption of the fingerprint system will contribute to controlling work, and eliminating nepotism and favoritism by some school administrations, while others believe that it will contribute to create an atmosphere of reluctance from the teaching staff and give rise to more obstacles.

Meanwhile, the President of the Teachers’ Association, Hamad Al-Houli, said that the association is not against the application of fingerprinting in absolute terms, but rather has reservations about the mechanism of application, as the procedures is marred by shortcomings, and “we, as an association, had addressed the former Minister of Education, Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris, about the obstacles regarding fingerprint and the nature of teachers’ work in schools.”