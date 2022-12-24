Some government agencies have begun distributing cash allowances for employees who have submitted requests to cash their balance earned leave, based on instructions issued by the Ministry of Finance to organize the disbursement process.

The ministries of Public Works and Public Affairs, in addition to the Public Authority for the Disabled Affairs have deposited the first installment of cash allowances for those applicants, reports a local Arabic daily.

Informed sources said the signature of the Employment Affairs Controller in government agencies will be a condition for the cash deposit process. The government institutions, according to sources, have started the deposit process at a rate of 150 transactions per day for almost every institution.