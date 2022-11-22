The Pacific Nation,near the south-west region of Malango was struck with a violent earthquake that has also triggered a tsunami warning.

No injuries or deaths have been reported yet, while the PM’s office has urged locals near the coastal areas to seek shelter on higher grounds immediately.

The quake hit just after 13:00 local time (02:00 GMT), at a depth of 15km (9 miles) and 18 km south west of the coast according to the US Geological Survey. It caused power outages and prompted some locals in Honiara to rush out of buildings.

The director of the Solomon Islands Meteorological Service, David Hiba Hiriasia, has urged locals to remain cautious due to expected aftershocks, and to stay alert around tall structures.