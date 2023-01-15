A new study found that consuming soft drinks, energy drinks or those with added fruit flavors “double” the risk of bowel cancer in adults who drink more than two of them per day.

According to the study published by The Sun, bowel cancer, which kills 16,000 Britons annually, begins in the large intestine and often develops from pre-cancerous tumors, called polyps, reports Al-Rai daily.

The study found that adults, especially women, drinking two or more times to quench their thirst each day “double” the risk of developing bowel cancer before the age of fifty, stressing that soft drinks, fruit-flavored drinks, sports and energy drinks all pose a significant threat.

On the other hand, several studies confirmed that there are many ways to reduce the risk of bowel cancer. In November 2022, experts revealed that a healthy vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of bowel cancer by a fifth for men.

Scientists at Kyung Hee University in South Korea found that men who ate the most fruits and vegetables were 22 percent less likely to develop colorectal cancer than those who ate the least.

Cancer Research UK estimates that 54 percent of bowel cancer cases, 23,000 cases a year, can be prevented through healthy lifestyles.

Another paper, published in 2020, found that foods rich in folic acid, magnesium and dairy products can all help ward off the second deadliest type of cancer.