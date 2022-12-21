The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Society for Aiding Students, Abdullah Al-Sabaj, praised the efforts and role of the General Secretariat of Awqaf, represented by the Secretary-General of the Secretariat, Saqr Al-Sajari, and the Deputy Secretary-General of Waqf Banks, Mansour Al-Saqabi, to support the activities of the Society, especially the assistance given to needy students and needy families in paying the fees of their children in schools and universities inside Kuwait.

Al-Sabj told a local Arabic daily, that the association has dedicated its project to support private school students for the year 2022-2023 and university students majoring in medicine, adding that the association paid tuition fees for 107 male and female students in private schools, in addition to supporting the university students project for 17 male and female students in human medicine faculties. .