The Kuwait Cartoon Society inaugurated its art exhibition, “Message from Al-Sanousi,” at the International Fairgrounds in Mishref.

The exhibition included more than 50 paintings by a number of artists in the association, and from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as it shed light on the march of the late veteran journalist, Muhammad Nasser Al-Sanousi, since his contributions to the Ministry of Information, specifically in establishing Kuwait TV, up to his years of managing tourism projects, and until the last days of his life, reports a local Arabic daily