The Society of Engineers has appealed to the concerned authorities in the country to quickly modify its educational programs to suit the needs of the public and private sectors, stressing that the local market is satisfied with some engineering disciplines which the sector has been waiting for several years.

The Secretary of the Society, Eng. Fahd Al-Otaibi, said in a statement, “We had previously warned more than once that openings for those who hold degrees in some engineering specialties were no longer available, referring, including in industrial, petroleum and medical engineering, reports a local Arabic daily.

However, Al-Otaibi praised the recent government trends to link professional outputs to market needs. He warned that the lack of good planning will give birth to disguised employment, raise unemployment rates and exacerbate the problem.

He stressed on the need to modify the advantages to attract the Kuwaiti engineers to work in the private sector to reduce the tendency to look for work in government, which already suffers from the inability to attract these disciplines, which the authorities did not express a desire for.