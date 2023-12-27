Hashem Al-Qallaf, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent National Committee responsible for implementing the National Strategy to Prevent Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, has announced the launch of a dedicated website in Arabic and English, reported Al-Anba Daily.

The website, accessible within the Ministry of Justice’s online system, aims to enhance the committee’s work and provide important data and information related to combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling. Emphasizing the significance of the website’s launch in Arabic and English, Al-Qallaf highlights the committee’s commitment to evolving its operations and sharing relevant information.

The website features a comprehensive overview of the committee’s responsibilities, powers, objectives, and vision. It also includes pertinent legislation and agreements pertaining to anti-human trafficking efforts. Additionally, the website details the role played by shelters in safeguarding victims, providing them with accommodation, and offering refuge to those in need, along with reporting mechanisms specific to these issues.

Al-Qallaf further emphasizes the importance of the website in raising community awareness, as it serves as a crucial aspect of the national strategy. The platform showcases brochures prepared and issued by the committee, as well as activities implemented, such as national and regional conferences, seminars, and workshops.