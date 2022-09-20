The Ministry of Social Affairs said the financial and administrative affairs, planning and administrative development sectors of the ministry have completed the first phase of launching the automated system for employees to obtain sick and annual leaves and permission online, via what is known as the “electronic job file”, to address any shortcomings and/or errors that have occurred in the past as a result of which many employees were victims of financial or moral harm.

Reliable sources told a local Arabic daily that for now only the employees working in the Ministries Complex can benefit from this facility. The Administrative Affairs Administration has already begun to receive applications for annual and sick leaves, or permission for short period of absence from employees through the “application”. The sources explained this service will gradually be increased to others in four stages.

The departments outside the Ministries Complex include — the social care homes departments, the family care employees, the social development center employees, and the cooperative societies (the cooperative supervision and inspection department employees).

The sources pointed out that the new service allows the employee to submit a regular or sick leave or permission, after entering a user name and password that belongs to him, and then submit his request to the “administrative affairs” immediately, without having to wait several days for the administration to receive these requests.

The ministry noted that many employees, especially those working in external departments and units (outside the ministries complex), were subjected to injustice and salary deductions and in some cases their pay check was withheld as a result of interruption from work and failure to prove attendance and departure through the “fingerprint” system due to the delay in the arrival of their leave requests to the competent department, in addition to some of them being affected by non-receipt of requests for permission when the 30% of attendance and leave, on the basis of which the annual evaluations of employees which is why they were affected during evaluation of their job performance.

The sources added that “the computer department in the administrative, planning and development sector is currently working to launch the rest of the stages in succession, to be completed in full to cover all the ministry’s employees within 3 months maximym, so that all employees can benefit from it, especially as it will be the gateway to transform “administrative affairs” into a smart department by eliminating paper transactions and expanding the use of automated systems, in order to facilitate employees and protect their rights.”