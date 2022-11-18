The National Cooperative Projects Committee of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development, represented by the Chairman of the Committee and the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry, Musallam Al-Subaie, signed two contracts for the supervision and implementation of the Cooperatives Center for Research on Pediatric Genetic Diseases project at the Amiri Hospital.

According to a local paper, Al-Subaie said that the contract signing was relevant to the participation of cooperative societies in national projects through the committee, adding that the contract aimed to supervise the construction, completion and maintenance of the center with Gulf Consultants House for Engineering Consultations for about 198 thousand dinars for 18 months.

In addition, a contract for the implementation of the same project was also signed between the committee and Wara Construction Company, for about 4 million and 597 thousand dinars in 18 months. The project will be established in the Amiri Hospital in Kuwait City, and is considered one of the important projects in the country, serving children who suffer from hereditary diseases, as well as carrying out the necessary research to try to reduce these diseases and treat them in an optimal way.

Al-Subaie also stressed that the project includes several clinics, laboratories, parking lots and others, indicating that the National Cooperative Projects Committee is seeking to provide financial support for this project based on its belief in the need to contribute to such humanitarian and national projects.