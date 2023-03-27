The Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development held a group breakfast for inmates and workers in the social care sector, in the presence and under the patronage of the Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and the Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs, Engineer Mai Al-Baghli.

During the annual group breakfast held on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Minister Al-Baghli expressed her happiness at repeating this annual habit with the participation of elderly men and women, children of nurseries, people with disabilities and juveniles, praising the efforts of those in charge of this group breakfast.

For his part, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs Abdulaziz Sari said that every year the ‘care sector’ holds Iftar for all elderly inmates, juveniles and children of the nursery.

The Ministry always encourages the participation of guests in their official and unofficial occasions, as it is keen to create an atmosphere of one family, he added.