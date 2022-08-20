The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Social Affairs has introduce a direct line 6602772 to receive complaints and reports of monetary donations and violations of the law.

The Ministry also announced that the Citizens Department will issue a ‘To Whom It May Concern certificate for the Family Care Department (social assistance system) through the following centers: Citizen Service Center (Tahrir Tower), Citizen Service Center (Qurain Mall Government), (Citizen Center Avenues Complex), And the Citizen Service Center (Government of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh Mall), Citizen Service Center (Government of Jahra Mall), and a line to receive inquiries and complaints via WhatsApp: 22484531, Citizen Service Department, reports a local Arabic daily.