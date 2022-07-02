The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development, Abdulaziz Shuaib, announced the allocation of 10% of the shops in cooperative societies for owners of small and medium enterprises, and added many sites were offered and allocated to them in many cooperative societies.

On the occasion of the International Day of Cooperation, Shuaib stressed the Ministry’s support for the role of cooperative societies in collecting part of the annual profits for the benefit of business and social services and using them to establish vital projects that serve the community, such as the Cooperative Heart Hospital – the blood bank branch in Al-Adan Hospital and the blood bank branch in Al-Jahra Hospital.

He said that the ministry supervises, monitors and supports 77 cooperative societies and federations, and provides them with all the facilities required to support the cooperative movement that characterizes the country and its important role in the past, present and future to support the food security system and the strategic stockpile of consumables and agriculture in the country and at all times of prosperity and adversity.