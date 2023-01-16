The American video application “Snapchat” has announced that it has removed one of its most important features, which are the filters that make its users disguise themselves in comic images during virtual video chats.

It indicated in a statement that the “Snapcamera” feature will not be present, starting from January 25, on “Apple’s Mac” computers and personal computers, but it will remain available on its smart application, which means that users of “Snapchat” will still be able to disguise themselves during calls through their mobile phones, reports a local Arabic daily.

The “Snap Camera” feature was introduced in 2018, but it achieved wide spread with the onset of the Corona pandemic two years ago, when many people suddenly found themselves in video calls all day, and were tired of staring at an unfiltered version of themselves.

The American company “Snap” did not respond to a request to comment on the reason for canceling the “Snap Camera” feature, and part of the reason may be that it is no longer necessary as it was in the past, especially with the return of many companies to offices, which makes virtual video meetings less important in present time.