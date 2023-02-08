The Director General of Al-Ajairi Scientific Center, Youssef Al-Ajairi, revealed that the center, in cooperation with a Swiss company, is working on a smartphone application that would enable solar energy run electricity in homes, farms, or even chalets, to save energy consumption and preserve the environment.

According to Al Qabas, Al-Ajiri confirmed that the app will serve those wishing to convert energy in their homes into energy derived from the sun, especially since the geographical location of Kuwait is distinct in terms of the abundance of sunlight every year. He explained that the data from the app will determine for the user the correct direction and appropriate location to place solar panels and generate energy, especially that it will be based on supporting spatial maps, as well as the level of dust suspended in the atmosphere.

Al-Ajiri said that the app was developed with the Swiss company, which studied the geographical location of Kuwait and its levels of dust, in addition to various studies conducted by the center in tracking down the sun’s path.