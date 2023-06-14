A pilot of a small plane in Britain miraculously escaped death, yesterday, Tuesday, after his plane crashed into the sea, while eyewitnesses were following the incident and documenting it with phone lenses, in a state of amazement.

The small plane crashed off the coast of South Wales, off Porth Cowle, reports Al-Rai daily.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a bang when the small plane malfunctioned, after which it began to descend until it was flooded.

Followers of the accident said that the pilot of the plane would have met a tragic fate if the plane had fallen over the rocks adjacent to the sea, but he was lucky that the crash was in the middle of the water. The pilot of the plane was able to get out of it while it was sinking.

Rescue personnel who rushed to the scene said that they found him alive, then he came out walking normally.

And the people of the British town said that the plane crash in the middle of the houses would have led to a certain disaster, and it might have caused a number of victims, but the crash in the sea was a salvation for everyone.