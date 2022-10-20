The Al-Subbiya project is awaiting approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders and the Audit Bureau, to start building the infrastructure.

Responsible sources told a local Arabic daily that drilling operations in the area are awaiting final approvals, so that the project can be completed as soon as possible latest by next winter, especially with the completion of the project is the vision adopted by the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises.

The sources stated that there are great facilities provided to the National Fund for the urgent implementation of the Al-Subbiya Recreational Project, with the aim of stimulating tourism and entertainment locally during the winter season.

This is in addition to an area for recreational vehicles, and another for events, there will also be two areas for food trucks and retail sales, as well as areas available to rent to conduct business activities.

It is noteworthy that the Council of Ministers recommended preparing a temporary area of land in Al-Subbiya to attract youth entertainment projects, and instructed the National Fund to prepare land in Al-Subbiya in cooperation and coordination with the Kuwait Municipality and government agencies it deems appropriate.

However, the delay in obtaining approvals disrupted the project for an entire year.