Day 3

MATCH 7



India XI vs Bangladesh XI.

India XI won the toss and elected to bat first. Bangladesh bowlers started strongly by keeping the first 3 overs very economical and picking up a wicket of Indian opener Meet Bhavsar. Skipper Usman took the charge and began scoring briskly. Bangladesh picked his wicket just when he was looking dangerous. Edson and Diju built a 100 run partnership. Edson played a fiery innings of 99 off 45 balls to post a target of 214 to chase. Mohamad Bulbul picked 2 wickets for Bangladesh. In reply Bangladesh XI could not keep up with the required run rate throughout the innings and scored 112 runs losing 8 wickets in 20 overs with Abdul Motalab showing some spark whilst scoring 30 runs in 27 balls. Jomin Joseph from India XI bagged 2 wickets in his 4 overs, conceding only 23 runs. India XI won by 102 runs . Edson Silva from India XI was awarded the Man Of The Match for his splendid all-round performance picking up a wicket in 2 overs conceding just 8 runs and scoring 99 runs in 44 balls.

MATCH 8

Kuwait XI vs Afghanistan XI.

Afghanistan XI won the toss and elected to bat first. Afghanistan XI scored 151 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. The 63 runs partnership between Fareedullah Saeed and Irfanullah Sultanzai got their team to a respectable total by scoring 36 runs in 29 balls and 34 runs in 25 balls respectively. Muzammil Khalid Javed picked up 3 wickets in his 4 overs. Afghanistan XI bowlers were on the money from the very first over and picked up wickets on regular intervals. As a result Kuwait XI could only score 69 runs losing 9 wickets in 20 overs. Muzammil Khalid tried his best scoring 22runs but couldn’t get any support from the other end. Afghanistan XI vice captain Sayed Monib never let the batsman settle as he picked 4 wickets in 4 overs and conceded only 8 runs. Afghanistan XI won by 91 runs. Sayed Monib from Afghanistan XI was awarded the Man Of The Match for his exceptional bowling performance by fetching 4 wickets in 4 overs at an economy of 2 leading his team to victory .

MATCH 9

Sri Lanka XI vs Pakistan XI.

Sri Lanka XI won the toss and elected to bat first. Sri Lanka XI had a 93 run opening partnership with Ravija Sandaruwan scoring 53 in 41 balls and Widanagama scoring 37 runs in 30 balls but the following batsmen couldnt make the most of this start and scored only 142/8 in 20 overs. Sibtain Raza Shah picked the important wicket of Ravija and in total fetched 2 wickets in his 4 overs at an economy of 5.25. Sri Lanka XI bowlers got an early break through but Adnan Idress was ready for the counter attack and scored fiery 34 runs in just 16 balls. Pakistan XI skipper Muhammad Kashif took the responsibility and scored a sensible fifty leading their side to victory in 17.5 over. Pakistan XI skipper Muhammad Kashif was awarded the Man Of The Match for his sensible batting display by scoring 58 runs in 48 balls leading his team to victory.

