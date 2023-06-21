By Hermoine Macura-Noble

The quest for youthful and vibrant skin is a timeless pursuit for many people looking to present the best version of themselves. And with significant advancements in skin technology revolutionizing the field of anti-aging skincare, achieving firmer and more youthful skin is now far easier to achieve.

Various technologies, such as laser therapy, radiofrequency, micro-needling, and ultrasound are being used for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging treatments across the Gulf. These methods aim to stimulate collagen production, reduce wrinkles, and improve the skin tone with several technological breakthroughs now offering promising solutions to address the signs of aging. Experts say that there has also been a major increase of men seeking anti-aging treatments with around 25 percent of men from all nationalities choosing to take steps to improve their appearance and reverse the signs of ageing.

“Everything is developing… When I started my career the main things were injecting nasolabial folds and forehead wrinkles. Now we pay more attention to skin quality and its elasticity. We know much more about anatomy and the aging process,” explains Medical Director and leading Dermatologist at Evolution Clinics, Dr. Yulia Krasnaya.

With over 14 years of experience in the field of dermatology, Dr. Krasnaya’s fundamental approach is the principle of looking natural — something you notice the moment you meet her. Dr Krasnaya herself is disarmingly beautiful and it is clear she practices what she preaches. Krasnaya explains that when it comes to anti-aging treatments, it is important that people around you should notice that you look great but not ask for your doctor’s number. “Every person is beautiful. My main aim is to work as a sculptor to enhance my client’s beauty and not distort or change their faces,” explains Dr. Krasnaya.

“My first step to treating my patients is to do a 3D skin analysis. While drawing up an individual strategy for rejuvenation and appearance correction, the 3D computer diagnostic opens up new possibilities in cosmetology, because it provides information about invisible processes occurring in the skin,” says Dr. Krasnaya.

The 3D Skin Analysis allows the doctor to choose the most suitable and effective procedures for the patient, rather than just applying a one fits all approach. Once completed, the doctor receives accurate data to treat your specific skin concerns.

Russian doctors are taking the Gulf by storm, bringing their unique expertise and fresh take on beauty and anti-ageing techniques to the region. “Many doctors use a lot of injectables. My approach is slightly different. I consider several factors including hormone levels, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, muscle structure and your face from all angles,” shares Dr. Krasnaya.

Modern skin technology has introduced a wide array of high-tech devices designed to combat the effects of aging. For example, light therapy devices utilize different wavelengths of light to stimulate collagen production, improve skin texture, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Similarly, radiofrequency devices use controlled heat energy to tighten sagging skin and promote collagen remodeling. Dr. Krasnaya explains more on three of the best high-tech devices currently available in the Gulf.

“Ultherapy is a non-invasive treatment that goes deeper to stimulate production of your body’s own collagen and elastin, for natural-looking results without surgery or downtime. This treatment uses microfocused ultrasound to generate a thermal effect under the skin. This effect essentially jump-starts your body’s own process to create fresh, new collagen,” shares Dr. Krasnaya.

Another favorite of Dr. Krasnaya is the Harmony XL PRO, which is a powerful, all-in-one solution for all aesthetic needs. This super laser offers a wide variety of treatment solutions and is suitable for different age groups with different needs, by treating over 65 different skin conditions.

And lastly, a new device to the Gulf is the Morpheus 8 — the first and only device to diminish fat in delicate areas. Using microneedling technology, the Morpheus 8 utilizes radiofrequency energy to remodel and contour the face and body via ‘subdermal adipose remodeling.’ Microneedling and RadioFrequency work together to stimulate collagen production and reduce skin laxity and improve firmness in the skin.

The days of overfilled faces are over according to the experts. The year 2023 is all about combined treatments that offer a natural look like you just got back from a holiday. “The main request from almost all my patients is to look natural. Everybody is tired of overfilled faces, lips, frozen mimics. The main thing now is to look like yourself, rested, fresh and glowing,” says Dr. Krasnaya.

Other breakthrough anti-ageing technologies include DNA Repair and Telomere Technology which has unveiled the potential to address aging at a cellular level. DNA repair enzymes and telomere-stabilizing ingredients have shown promise in supporting cellular health and prolonging the youthfulness of skin cells.

Another anti-ageing holy grail are stem cells and growth factors which has garnered attention for their regenerative properties in anti-aging skincare. Stem cell technology involves the use of plant-derived or human-derived stem cells to stimulate skin cell renewal, boost collagen production, and improve skin texture and firmness. Incorporating stem cells and growth factors into skincare products can promote skin rejuvenation and combat the visible signs of aging.

As technology continues to evolve, the future holds exciting possibilities for achieving and maintaining youthful, radiant, and healthy skin. And while embracing these advancements with careful consideration and professional guidance can unlock the potential for a more confident and age-defying appearance, Dr. Krasnaya still believes prevention and good skincare are the foundation of where it all begins.

“There are several basic steps that all of us should follow which include regular cleansing twice a day, removing makeup properly, using serums or creams with antioxidants, using special products for the under-eye, neck and lip area and applying SPF before going out. A daily and consistent routine is the key, and your skin will thank you for it,” concludes Dr. Krasnaya.

