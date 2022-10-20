Last week, the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica reached its largest size since 2015, and despite this significant growth, scientists say that the size of the hole is still declining as a general trend.

The ozone hole is formed annually over Antarctica, and this is the third year in a row that the hole has grown significantly, and the area of ​​the hole is approximately 10 million square miles (26.4 million square kilometers), according to what was published by the “Russia Today” website.

However, a local Arabic daily quoted Paul Newman, chief Earth scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, as telling the Associated Press that All the data suggests that the ozone layer is improving.

Ozone is made up of three oxygen atoms and makes up very little of our atmosphere, but it has a huge impact on our planet.