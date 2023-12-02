As the Ministry of Interior intensifies its ongoing campaign against drug dealers, a government report cited by Al-Qabas daily reveals that a significant 60% of the prison population is serving sentences related to drug use and trafficking.

Over the past decade, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning’s report indicates that 25,000 individuals have been convicted in 19,000 drug-related cases.

The report underscores that drug-related crimes contribute significantly to the overall crime rate, as official medical reports demonstrate the correlation between criminal activities and the abuse of various narcotics affecting mental perception. Out of every 100 cases examined by security services, 70 are found to be linked to drug offenses.

Under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, relevant agencies have approved an advanced plan to combat drug smugglers and safeguard the country from their threats. This strategy includes international coordination to disrupt smuggling operations targeting Kuwait, implementing stringent procedures and modern mechanisms at ports, and intensifying efforts to apprehend drug traffickers within the country.

In 2023, drug seizures have reached a 15-year high, with notable incidents such as the confiscation of 800 kilograms of various drugs and approximately 1.5 million psychotropic pills within a three-month period (from August to October 2023). A thwarted attempt to smuggle 800 kilograms of hashish from Lebanon to Kuwait was also reported.

International coordination efforts have led to the apprehension of smuggling gangs planning to use Kuwait as a transit station for promoting various drugs. Notably, 64 expatriates were arrested with drugs in the past two months and face deportation.

The Ministry of Interior, through its various sectors, has successfully arrested numerous suspects in various drug cases, with 6,150 kilograms of various drugs and 763 psychotropic pills seized in a single day in August.

First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled emphasizes Kuwait’s robust efforts in combating drug trafficking, citing unprecedented seizures in the past two years. He underscores the nefarious intentions of drug smuggling gangs aiming to undermine the country’s capabilities and youth by creating a market for drug trade in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.