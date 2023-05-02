The Shuwaikh port customs men were able to thwart the entry of 6 tons of tobacco into the country, under the supervision of Saleh Musleh Al-Harbi, Director of the Northern Ports Customs Department and the Southern Ports Customs Director on assignment.

The smuggled quantity was discovered after it arrived at the port of Shuwaikh in a container and the inspection and warehouse control men examined it thoroughly, and found a secret stash in the ceiling, inside which they found 234 gunny bags, each of which contained 20 packets, and inside each packet 25 grains weighing 50 grams, with a total of 117,000 grains, and the weight of the seized tobacco was approximately 5850 kilograms.

For his part, Director General of the General Administration of Customs Suleiman Abdulaziz Al-Fahd thanked the workers at Shuwaikh Port for their efforts and vigilance.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR