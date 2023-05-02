The Shuwaikh port customs men were able to thwart the entry of 6 tons of tobacco into the country, under the supervision of Saleh Musleh Al-Harbi, Director of the Northern Ports Customs Department and the Southern Ports Customs Director on assignment.

The smuggled quantity was discovered after it arrived at the port of Shuwaikh in a container and the inspection and warehouse control men examined it thoroughly, and found a secret stash in the ceiling, inside which they found 234 gunny bags, each of which contained 20 packets, and inside each packet 25 grains weighing 50 grams, with a total of 117,000 grains, and the weight of the seized tobacco was approximately 5850 kilograms.

For his part, Director General of the General Administration of Customs Suleiman Abdulaziz Al-Fahd thanked the workers at Shuwaikh Port for their efforts and vigilance.