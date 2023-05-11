Six members of the Municipal Council — the Council’s Chairman, Abdullah Al-Muhri, and members Khaled Al-Mutairi, Fahd Al-Abdul-Jader, Nasser Al-Azmi, Ismail Behbehani, and Abdullah Al-Anzi, have submitted a proposal to construct a sea bridge to link the city of Al-Mutlaa with the Capital, to shorten the distance between the two cities to 29 kilometers from the current 41 kilometers.

The construction of the bridge will help motorists to bypass the Al-Jahra Road, especially since Al-Mutla’a is ranked as one of the model cities in the country, and its planning was carried out by international companies.

In the proposal, the members indicated that the population of the city of Al-Mutlaa is expected to reach 400 thousand, and therefore it has become necessary to link the city with the capital in order to facilitate traffic for its residents and reduce congestion