Visitors to the 19th Asian Art Biennale in Bangladesh have flocked to the Kuwaiti pavilion due to the contribution of six outstanding artists.

Waleed Sarab, Abdullah Al-Jiran, Marzouq Al-Qihani, Dr. Mumoud Al-Muqate, Dr. Yousef Al-Mulaifi, and Nawaf Al-Armali have bedazzled visitors with their unique formative art pieces.

Kuwaiti artists are amongst 114 of their peers partaking in the event featuring 650 artworks.

