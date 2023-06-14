The Central Agency for Public Tenders has given approval for the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation to run the management and improvement of the services of the new airport.

Al-Anba daily has learned six international companies are bidding for the contract – two German firms and one each from Turkey, Ireland, Korea and India.

The CAPT Board of Directors, by a majority of its members, approved the tender, provided that the agency undertakes the procedures for offering the practice of operating the management and improvement of training services, maintenance and development of the passenger terminal (T2) and affiliated aircraft hangars, and the institutional management of the central operation and maintenance of the model of Kuwait International Airport and all passenger buildings and facilities in accordance with Article 18 of the Public Tenders Law No. 49/2016.

The bidding companies include

TAV Turkish company

Munich German Company

German Fraport company

Dublin Irish Company

Incheon Korean Company

Indian GMR Company