Floward, the number one destination for online flower and gift delivery in the Middle East and the United Kingdom, launched its 2023 Valentine’s Day campaign under the title Simply Express on January 19.

Floward customers will be able to simply express their feelings by gifting bouquets of roses and gifts that are designed exclusively for the special and unique group launched by the company on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Customers can easily pre-order their gifts through the Floward website and application, starting January 25, to be delivered during Valentine’s Day, reports Al-Rai daily.