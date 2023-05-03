The announcement by former deputies of their intention to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections has opened the door to speculation about the expansion of the candidates’ reluctance to go to polling stations.

Speculation increased about this reluctance, due to the repetition of the electoral process three times in two and a half years, which constituted a huge financial burden on the candidates, reports Al-Qabas daily.

This trend is reinforced by the significant decrease in the pace of spending witnessed by the 2022 elections, and it was estimated at that time that electoral spending decreased, according to observers, by a rate ranging between 30 to 50% compared to previous elections, while others estimated the decrease in some candidates to be approximately 80%.

It is likely that the candidates will tend to reduce spending on election campaigns, while relying more on social media to deliver their programs to voters, and intensifying office visits.

In this context, former MPs Muhalhel Al-Mudhaf, Abdullah Jassim Al-Mudhaf, Muhannad Al-Sayer and Abdul-Karim Al-Kandari announced in a statement of their candidacy the abolition of electoral headquarters, and they pledged to introduce a “law that regulates electoral campaigns to protect all candidates and achieve equal opportunities for all of them.