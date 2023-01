The Kuwait Ports Authority announced on Sunday the resumption of maritime traffic in the ports of Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha, after it was temporarily suspended in the morning due to fluctuating weather conditions. According to Al Rai, the authority explained that the suspension of the navigation of traffic in the ports was due to the low level of horizontal visibility, and as well as for the safety of maritime navigation, crews, and port facilities.





