Several airlines operating at the Kuwait International Airport revealed their schedule of shuttle flights for the 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar to enable fans to travel to Doha to watch their favorite matches and return on the same day.

Scheduled flights start from November 21 and continue until December 18. The flight arrives in Doha 4 hours before the match, and returns 4 hours after its end, with prices starting from about 130 to 150 dinars during the first round matches, reports a local Arabic daily.

This service is available to travelers who hold match tickets and the official Qatar fan ID Haya Card.

The reservations for these flights include a suitable baggage policy for travelers, which allow carrying a handbag weighing 7 kilograms, with the provision of a transfer service from Hamad International Airport to the stadiums by the Qatari organizing authorities.